ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor trailer crash near the Rockbridge and Amherst County line blocked US 501/VA 130 Thursday night.

According to VDOT the crash happened before 9 p.m. All east and west lanes were closed, leading to a backup. Drivers are advised to expect delays or take an alternate route.

