Danville Police investigating homicide, victim was found in the street

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville police say a man is dead after a shooting near Bradley Road.

Officers say at approximately 7:58 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to the 400 block of Bradley Road after calls of shots fired and a man being shot.

Police say they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the street on Bradley Road. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene. Danville Police say the victim as been identified as 40-year-old Steve Gunter of Danville.

Investigators say no suspect information is available for release as of Thursday night.

Officers are asking neighbors located in the Bradley Road community and the surrounding area to contact the police department if they have any video surveillance cameras.

People can call the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case will be eligible for a cash reward.

