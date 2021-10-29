First Lynchburg Parks and Recreation ‘Haunted Trail’ event sold out

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the hill city are gearing up for a spooky event this weekend.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is hosting its “Haunted Trail” Friday night and Saturday night.

The event will feature various stations along a portion of Blackwater Creek Trail designed to give “chills and thrills,” according to the department.

This is the first time they’re putting on the event and say it’s already sold out.

Plans for next year are still to be determined.

