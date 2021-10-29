Incumbent, two council members vie for Christiansburg mayoral seat

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The three candidates running to be Christiansburg’s next mayor are not strangers to each other. They all represent the town currently as council members. But each have a long history in Christiansburg and are hoping to continue representing the town as mayor for years to come.

“I grew up, born and raised in the town of Christiansburg,” said current Mayor, Mike Barber.

“Christiansburg has been my home all of my adult life,” said Councilman Samuel Bishop.

“For about 20 years,” Councilwoman Johana Hicks responded when asked how long she has lived in the town.

Hicks said growing tension between her and current Mayor Barber played a part in why she is running.

“I work well with Bishop, I never had a problem with Bishop. On the other hand, I do have a problem interacting with the current Mayor. Some of the attitude in there is not very welcoming.”

Barber, who’s held the office since 2014, admitted it hasn’t been the best atmosphere on council the last two years.

“There’s a lot of backdoor politicking and backstabbing that I don’t appreciate, that’s not how I operate.”

Although there have been problems, he feels he continues to be the best choice to represent the town.

“It’s about leadership. Who has done the best job and who can do the best job in the future, and that is exactly what I run on.”

For Bishop, he feels his 21 years in the military and 36 years in law enforcement make him the best option.

“I have been in many different types of leadership roles. I know how to work with people and talk with people, not necessarily talk at them, but with them, and listen to what they have to say.”

Hicks is a business owner and hopes her background in business will benefit the town and those who live in it.

“I want to make sure people have a chance to speak and I also want to bring more transparency. I want to make sure that if we are going to be adding things to the budget, that people know what is going to happen. I just want to make sure there is more clarification on what the town is doing with your money and where the money is going.”

If elected, all three candidates are focused on growth in Christiansburg, Barber and Bishop want to bring in family owned businesses and help them succeed, Bishop also wants to bring more affordable housing to town. Hicks hopes to improve the infrastructure of the town and also make sure public entities have financial support.

Despite the roller coaster rides these campaigns have had, each candidate is looking forward to what Tuesday’s election day has in store.

