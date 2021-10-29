Power outages close Lynchburg buildings early on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 2,460 customers in the Lynchburg area are without power Friday, according to Appalachian Power.

City of Lynchburg: “Due to a power outage in the downtown area, City Hall and other municipal buildings will be closing at 4:00 pm. Please be careful driving downtown as signal lights may be out. Please treat those intersections as 4-way stops.”

Lynchburg City Schools: “Due to a power outage in the area, the School Administration Building, R. S. Payne Elementary School and P. L. Dunbar Middle School for Innovation are without power and access to phones. The School Administration Building is closed. R. S. Payne and Dunbar will dismiss at normal times. The Department of Transportation is experiencing phone and radio issues as well but will transport students as usual.”

