Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas Senate

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left. Jim Bob announced he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.(AP Photo/ Beth Hall, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Jim Bob Duggar, who is best known from the reality series “19 Kids and Counting,” announced Friday he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Duggar posted the announcement on Facebook saying he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7.

According to the post, he previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002.

“I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation,” Duggar’s statement reads. “Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.”

The TLC series “19 Kids and Counting” showcased the Duggar family’s daily life.

It was canceled in 2015 after allegations of sexual misconduct against Joshua Duggar, who is currently facing charges in a child pornography case.

Jim Bob then appeared in the spinoff series “Counting On” that TLC canceled in 2021, after Joshua Duggar’s arrest.

