Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
Chief Howard Hall stopped by our WDBJ7 studios Friday morning on WZBJ24
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween weekend is upon us, and kids will be especially excited this year to go trick-or-treating.
But Roanoke County police are reminding parents to go through your child’s candy bag carefully, because of the easy access to the Delta-8 form of THC.
Kid-friendly cereal and snacks may actually contain Delta-8. Parents are encouraged to carefully read the labels of their child’s treats, both on Halloween and beyond.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.