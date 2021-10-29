Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween weekend is upon us, and kids will be especially excited this year to go trick-or-treating.

But Roanoke County police are reminding parents to go through your child’s candy bag carefully, because of the easy access to the Delta-8 form of THC.

Kid-friendly cereal and snacks may actually contain Delta-8. Parents are encouraged to carefully read the labels of their child’s treats, both on Halloween and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.