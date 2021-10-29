Rustburg business owner gives inside look at Wednesday crash remnants

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday a crash involving a pickup truck and business in Rustburg spurred work for hours.

That work involved carefully removing the truck to ensure the building didn’t collapse.

Friday, the Grand Slam Martial Arts owner gave WDBJ7 an inside look at the remnants.

“Yesterday we found out that they’re going to try to do some type of supporting wall in there so we can get back to having classes in there,” said Jeff Doss.

Doss says right now his business has shifted to some virtual classes while repairs are done.

People are barred from entering one part of the building until work is done, which could take 60 to 90 days.

However, the community is pitching in to help.

“We have several churches that have offered their gym to us to use for our bigger classes, so we’re working out that and making decisions and getting OKs from all the boards and things like that,” said Doss.

However, Doss’ building isn’t the only thing that was impacted Wednesday.

The white building next door is a historical piece in Rustburg’s history.

It was formerly the Fountain Hotel, dating back centuries.

Wednesday, several columns were knocked out during the crash.

“This whole area is a historical area for the county. The Fountain Hotel was a hotel in the early 1800s. I’ve heard that Thomas Jefferson stayed there,” said Doss.

An estimate to the total dollar amount of damages is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Doss is thanking people for their support.

“All the positive prayers and messages I’ve got - that’s always a big plus,” said Doss.

