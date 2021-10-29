Salvation Army preparing for Christmas needs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The end of October has Halloween, of course on many people’s minds, but here at the Salvation Army, they’re already looking ahead to Christmas and fulfilling the wishes of over 500 families who’ve asked for some extra help this holiday season”

Over one thousand children are counting on the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program this year, so they can have a present to open on Christmas morning.

“This year so far in 2021 we have 585 families who are registered which is well over 1,000+ children,” said Captain Jamie Clay. “Last year we had just over 450 family applications, that’s obviously over 100 more families.”

When asked about the increase, Captain Clay cites the continued domino effects of the pandemic.

“Now we have people that have withstood COVID, they’ve lost jobs, they could be out of their homes now that the moratorium’s been lifted, and not everybody’s gone back to work just yet so Christmas assistance is going to be vital,” explains Captain Clay.

Preparing angel tree tags and displaying them in local businesses is just the first step for the organization that has just over a month from now to pull off Christmas miracles

They’ll also need at least 100 volunteers to help with processing the gifts and distributing them by December 15th.

“We need not only people who are looking to adopt those angels and to look for those special gift items on those tags but to come back, bring them in,” adds Clay.

Additionally, they are still looking for bell ringers every day, as they never have enough. Clay says one bell ringer usually brings in close to $50 every few hours, and that money adds up and goes straight to their community programs.

“We’re able to put food on the table for families, we’re able to help our Turning Point shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking, we’re able to help generational poverty families that just need additional assistance so those kettles are vital to Salvation Army. It’s our best fundraiser of the year,” says Clay.

For volunteer information, or to become a corporate sponsor for Angel Tree, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.