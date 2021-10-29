Soggy conditions continue through Friday morning

Steadier rain begins exiting late this morning

Some sunshine by the afternoon

Cool, unsettled weather lingers into the weekend

FRIDAY

Our wave of rain will likely continue early Friday morning before beginning to lift to the north heading towards lunch time. Take your time on the roads this morning given wet conditions. Fallen leaves on the roads could impact road conditions as well. Into the afternoon, we’ll see the return of sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures should warm into the 60s in many areas during this time.

As for high school football games, another wave of lighter rain could move back into our area late this evening. Don’t leave that rain jacket/umbrella at home!

Wet early, then peaks of sunshine Friday afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SATURDAY

As the upper level low pressure system lingers over the region, so do the rain chances. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday, especially to the west in the afternoon. Cloudier skies will limit our highs with temperatures mostly in the 50s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN)

As the storm departs, rain chances decrease considerably by Sunday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds also turn gusty thanks to a rapid pressure rise behind the storm.

Trick-or-treaters should plan for breezy, dry and cool conditions as they head up and down the streets in search of candy. You can leave the umbrellas behind along with the heavy jackets. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s around sunset Sunday.

We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We start the first week of November dry with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Models are struggling with the placement and timing of a cold front dropping into the Midwest by midweek. This would likely bring an uptick in shower chances for us by late in the week. It’s also accompanied by another cool down as we enter the first weekend of November.

The first weekend of November could be rather chilly as cold air drops out of Canada. We may be talking about our first widespread frost. (WDBJ7)

The same system will bring a major snow event to the Rockies Monday and Tuesday. A piece of that energy may end up delivering our mountain hometowns a few snow showers by next weekend accompanied by overnight lows in the 30s for many areas.

After this week's rain we're looking ahead to a major cool down for the first week of November. The fall chill could bring a freeze and flying flakes late next week. Here's what we know so far. pic.twitter.com/LkXO2kL7Si — Brent Watts WDBJ (@wattsupbrent) October 29, 2021

These cold spells often tend to moderate some, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on things into next week.