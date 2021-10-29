Advertisement

Student heckled while discussing bullying at Massachusetts school board meeting

By WBZ staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WBZ) - A high school senior broke down in tears at a Massachusetts school board meeting this week. She was speaking about being bullied because she is gay when someone interrupted her.

“It definitely induced a lot of panic in me,” Mackenzie Atwood said Thursday.

Atwood, a student at Franklin High School, is still trying to process the tense exchange at the school committee meeting held Tuesday.

She was addressing a previous speaker about protected classes against bullying when someone yelled at her mid-sentence.

“This woman stood up and said, ‘This is the type of indoctrination that’s being taught in schools,’ I believe. It was very emotional,” Atwood said.

Atwood is openly gay and has seen the bullying firsthand.

The outburst prompted the school committee chair to intervene, condemning the woman’s choice of words.

“This meeting will be conducted respectfully,” said Dr. Anne Bergen, Franklin School Committee, during the meeting. “There will no shouting out from the crowd. That is not how we ever, ever conduct meetings in this building.”

The superintendent sent a letter to parents, calling the disruption appalling and unacceptable.

“It’s sad that we have adults acting that way,” said Laura Atwood, Mackenzie Atwood’s mother.

Mother and daughter said they think positive change shouldn’t start at the school, but at home.

Mackenzie Atwood said it relies on parents, and people in general, being educated about respecting others and their identities.

“Teach respect - it’s the bottom line,” Laura Atwood said.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepatitis A outbreak
Second death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak
Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike
Roanoke chase leads to crash; wanted man sought
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
VF Corporation Logo
82 new jobs planned as apparel company expands in Martinsville

Latest News

The hospital has added a 3D mammography tool for screening, and a specialized breast system for...
LewisGale Hospital Montgomery expands breast care program with advanced technology
A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M....
‘Rust’ armorer attorneys blame producers for ‘unsafe’ set
Social distancing remains a problem as Hawaii public schools plan to reopen
Poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of COVID cases in Hawaii school, health officials say
FILe - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
US intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19
President Biden is wrapping up his first day of a critical five-day diplomatic mission across...
Biden on the world stage with high-stakes trip