Third death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak

"Hepatitis A is a preventable disease. RCAHD urges everyone to consistently practice good handwashing and to consider getting vaccinated, especially if they fall into a high-risk population."
Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A third adult has died following a hepatitis-A outbreak at Famous Anthony’s, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The adult was hospitalized with complications.

“Hepatitis A is a preventable disease. RCAHD urges everyone to consistently practice good handwashing and to consider getting vaccinated, especially if they fall into a high-risk population.

At this time, RCAHD staff have identified a total of 49 confirmed primary cases, including 31 hospitalizations. A small number of cases are still under investigation. No new cases have been reported to RCAHD this week.”

The first death was reported October 15.

Further resources can be found by visiting the Virginia Department of Health website.

