United Way NRV to host trick-or-treating event in Downtown Christiansburg

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 Mornin’ had a spooktacular Halloween show Friday morning. We had a special guest, Lynn Rogers from the United Way of the New River Valley, stop to talk about a family fun trick-or-treating event in downtown Christiansburg Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

The United Way NRV will hand out goodie bags to trick or treaters and downtown businesses will hand out toys and books to kids. About 500 kids are expected to attend.

It’s free. No tickets required.

