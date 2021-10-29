Advertisement

WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko makes a spooktacular mess while attempting a Halloween dessert

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko has made it clear over the last few years that she is not a cook or a baker. But this Halloween, she traded her reporter cap for an apron as she was challenged by WDBJ7 Mornin’ producer Brandi Hutchinson to make a delicious, spooky treat for the newsroom. To say it was a little scary is an understatement.

From messing up the powdered sugar to ruining the melted chocolate to standing in for weather after Meteorologist Ian Cassette’s microphone died to attempting to salvage the recipe and try a bite on air... it was culinary disaster perfect for TV.

