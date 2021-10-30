Advertisement

21st annual Pumpkinfest returns to Salem

A kid in costume receives Halloween candy at the 21st annual Pumpkinfest.
A kid in costume receives Halloween candy at the 21st annual Pumpkinfest.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Salem came alive Friday night as hundreds came out to the 21st annual Pumpkinfest at the Salem Farmers Market.

Live music, a costume contest, carved pumpkins, trick-or-treating and much more were available to people of all ages who attended. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it was easy to see how excited the community was for its return.

“It’s awesome to have the support of the community, it shows we’re hosting these events and people want to come out and be a part of it,” said Chris Stanger, the Recreation Program Supervisor for the City of Salem.

Stanger said they usually see at least 600 people at the event and hoped to surpass it this year. He said if anyone missed Friday’s event, there is trick-or-treating on Main Street in Salem from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

