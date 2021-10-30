Chessie Nature Trail bridge nearly complete

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Insitute (VMI) reports the new Chessie Nature Trail bridge over the South River is almost complete.

After years of having to use a detour, the new bridge will keep people on the nature trail.

Currently, bridge assembly is taking place onsite, and the full bridge is being pushed across the river in two phases.

According to the institute, the $2.1 million project is funded primarily through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration along with VMI funds and funds from local municipalities.

The project began in December 2020 and is expected to be completed in November.

The Chessie Nature Trail is a seven-mile, year-round public access walking trail between Lexington and Buena Vista, located along the former Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad right of way.

