Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired to traffic drugs for sale in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia from at least 2015 to 2017.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a couple from New Jersey was sentenced to prison for conspiring to provide cocaine and heroin to gang members in Virginia.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that 48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired to traffic drugs for sale in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia from at least 2015 to 2017.

Prosecutors said that Price supplied Bloods street gang members with heroin and cocaine by traveling from New Jersey to Virginia.

The news release said that Waller would provide narcotics to the gang members when Price wasn’t available. They were both sentenced on Thursday.

