Advertisement

Historian considers the life and legacy of former Governor Linwood Holton

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Linwood Holton was a pivotal figure in Virginia politics - the first Republican elected Governor in the 20th century.

He died Thursday morning at the age of 98.

Born in Big Stone Gap, he was practicing law and living in Roanoke when he made a second run for Governor in 1969.

He would win the election, and in the process, says Virginia Tech History Professor Peter Wallenstein, usher in the modern era of two-party politics in the state.

“So he demonstrated that the Republicans could take power in the state,” Wallenstein said in an interview Friday, “but he was also instrumental in creating a viable Republican party that could not only be competitive in southwestern Virginia, but could be competitive in statewide elections.”

Holton was Virginia’s 61st governor, serving from 1970 to 1974.

Hallmarks of his administration include his support for environmental protections.

And as a marker in Roanoke’s Holton Plaza explains, his actions in the wake of court-ordered desegration when the Holtons enrolled their children in Richmond’s public schools.

“It was this extraordinary gesture, highly publicized, putting out the notion that this was a new world,” Wallenstein said, “that he was not a segregationist, that he was not a massive resister, he was not in favor of shutting the schools down in order to keep them from being desegregated. Rather he would usher his own daughter into high school to help make that change take place.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepatitis A outbreak
Second death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak
Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike
Roanoke chase leads to crash; wanted man sought
Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Hepatitis A outbreak
Third death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak

Latest News

Henry County Authorities To Receive Higher Wages
Henry County Authorities To Receive Higher Wages
Lexington Community Helpers
Lexington Community Helpers
Tree falls on person along Bedford County road
Students at Roanoke Catholic School portrayed statewide candidates in a mock debate Friday...
Roanoke Catholic students tackle statewide issues in mock debate