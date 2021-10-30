Pittsylvania County releases more on their involvement with Blue Ridge Rock Festival

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County has released more information on the role they played in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the nature of their relationship with Purpose Driven Events.

In the county’s podcast “PittCo Happenings,” County Administrator David Smitherman, says that the county stepped in because of logistical difficulties, traffic management failures and an overall safety risk.

Smitherman says Jonathan Slye, the CEO of Purpose Driven Events, said quote “I would like for you to fix it for me,” in front of multiple county officials.

“In retrospect, we should have canceled the event because Mr. Slye’s company was not performing what they were required to do, and public safety and lives were in jeopardy. We had to use emergency operation techniques, emergency procurement, we had to pull out all the stops to help Mr. Slye.”

Slye has since questioned the legitimacy of some of the items on the County’s invoice.

In the podcast, Smitherman emphasized that the promoter was paying for the resources and time of the county.

He says the money from invoices sent to Purpose Driven Events will go into the County’s general fund.

