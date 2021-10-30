Advertisement

Pittsylvania County releases more on their involvement with Blue Ridge Rock Festival

“In retrospect, we should have canceled the event”
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County has released more information on the role they played in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the nature of their relationship with Purpose Driven Events.

In the county’s podcast “PittCo Happenings,” County Administrator David Smitherman, says that the county stepped in because of logistical difficulties, traffic management failures and an overall safety risk.

Smitherman says Jonathan Slye, the CEO of Purpose Driven Events, said quote “I would like for you to fix it for me,” in front of multiple county officials.

“In retrospect, we should have canceled the event because Mr. Slye’s company was not performing what they were required to do, and public safety and lives were in jeopardy. We had to use emergency operation techniques, emergency procurement, we had to pull out all the stops to help Mr. Slye.”

Slye has since questioned the legitimacy of some of the items on the County’s invoice.

In the podcast, Smitherman emphasized that the promoter was paying for the resources and time of the county.

He says the money from invoices sent to Purpose Driven Events will go into the County’s general fund.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hepatitis A outbreak
Second death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak
Crash at Peters Creek and Salem Turnpike
Roanoke chase leads to crash; wanted man sought
Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Hepatitis A outbreak
Third death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak

Latest News

FFE LCA Vs. Amherst County Friday Night
FFE LCA Vs. Amherst County Friday Night
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
FFE Cave Spring Vs. Christiansburg Friday Night
FFE Radford At Glenvar Friday Night
FFE Radford At Glenvar Friday Night
FFE Byrd At Northside Friday Night
FFE Byrd At Northside Friday Night
FFE Botetourt At Franklin County Friday Night
FFE Botetourt At Franklin County Friday Night