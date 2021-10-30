Advertisement

Police investigating overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers got a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance around 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW.

Police say they found a man outside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument that escalated into a shooting outside a home in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW.

The man with a gunshot wound was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

