Roanoke Catholic students tackle statewide issues in mock debate

Students at Roanoke Catholic School portrayed statewide candidates in a mock debate Friday...
Students at Roanoke Catholic School portrayed statewide candidates in a mock debate Friday afternoon.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The candidates for Governor campaigned in other parts of Virginia Friday, but both camps were well-represented at Roanoke Catholic School.

Students portrayed each of the statewide candidates in a mock debate Friday afternoon.

U.S. Government and Politics is a dual enrollment class with Virginia Western Community College, taught by former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers.

“If you want Virginia to move forward honestly and effectively, then let me work for you, not against you like my opponent would,” said Tony Trivellin who was portraying Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“I would bring my experience and vigor to the Commonwealth, insuring that our communities are safe, our businesses are prosperous, our children are getting the best opportunities and that people remain the leading force in our Democracy,” said Johnatan Vargas, who was representing Republican Glenn Youngkin.

At least three of the students in the class have turned 18 and are voting for the first time in the November election.

