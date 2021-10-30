Advertisement

Spotty showers today, dryer on Sunday

Colder air is possible for the start of November
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Lots of clouds with spotty showers today
  • Drier on Sunday with more sunshine
  • Models pointing towards colder air next week

SATURDAY

As the upper level low pressure system lingers over the region, so do the rain chances. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Saturday, especially to the west in the afternoon. Cloudier skies will limit our highs with temperatures mostly in the 50s in the afternoon.

Spotty showers possible today.
Spotty showers possible today.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN)

As the storm departs, rain chances decrease considerably by Sunday. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds also turn breezy thanks to a rapid pressure rise behind the storm.

Trick-or-treaters should plan for breezy, dry and cool conditions as they head up and down the streets in search of candy. You can leave the umbrellas behind along with the heavy jackets. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s around sunset Sunday.

We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures.
We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We start the first week of November dry with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Models are struggling with the placement and timing of a cold front dropping into the Midwest by midweek. This would likely bring an uptick in shower chances for us by late in the week. It’s also accompanied by another cool down as we enter the first weekend of November.

The first weekend of November could be rather chilly as cold air drops out of Canada. We may be...
The first weekend of November could be rather chilly as cold air drops out of Canada. We may be talking about our first widespread frost.(WDBJ7)

The same system will bring a major snow event to the Rockies Monday and Tuesday. A piece of that energy may end up delivering our mountain hometowns a few snow showers by next weekend accompanied by overnight lows in the 30s for many areas.

These cold spells often tend to moderate some, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on things into next week.

