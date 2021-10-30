Thousands of Roanoke residents head to the ballot box early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A steady flow of cars and visitors piled into the Voter Registration and Election building Friday evening. Many have been taking advantage of casting their votes early, which Director of Elections and General Registrar, Andrew Cochran, said is the new norm.

“It’s very popular with voters. We have a great team of people who have been able to work most of those elections, and we’re a well oiled machine and people comment about getting in and out very quickly.”

The Presidential election of 2020 was the first time Virginians were able to vote early and Cochran said the city saw 18,000 in-person early voters.

“When the election was over and we tallied the results, we realized that 65% of the people that participated in that election, had voted before election day.”

That trend has continued for the 2021 elections, Cochran said they have seen more than 7,000 in person voters and around 2,600 of their mail in ballots returned.

“Every day has been quite busy, the last few days we’ve crested 600 each of those days and today we’re already above 800.”

For one resident who voted Friday, she enjoyed the extra opportunity to vote early, especially when everyone doesn’t always have time to get to the polls.

“It allows folks to be able to come in on their time, on their schedule and cast their vote.”

Friday was even more special for Elda Stanco Downey because it was her first time casting a vote as an American citizen.

In Roanoke, the Voter Registration and Elections building is the only place to vote early and will be open on Saturday until 5 p.m. Anyone who has not voted early will have to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

