Community Votercade rolls through Roanoke

Community groups organized a Votercade Saturday to get out the vote in Roanoke.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Election Day next week, and the end to early voting in person on Saturday - candidates, campaigns and community groups are working hard to get out the vote.

Saturday afternoon, about twenty vehicles joined a " Community Votercade,” that headed into the neighborhoods of northwest Roanoke.

The event was organized by the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“We’re trying to get the word out that each and every election is super-important,” said Brenda Hale, President of the Roanoke Branch NAACP. “It’s critical, because so many things are on the table right now.”

Early voting in person ends at 5pm Saturday.

The Virginia Public Access Project reports that more than one million Virginians have already cast their ballots.

