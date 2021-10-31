Advertisement

Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A cherished LewisGale doctor has passed away. Dr. Kevin Walsh served at the hospital as an OB/GYN for many years.

Christopher Finley, a hospital spokesman, wrote this in a statement to the media:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dr. Kevin Walsh. As a part of our LewisGale family serving as an OB/GYN for 16 years, Dr. Walsh was known for touching many lives, his upbeat personality, and dedication to his patients. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and the many colleagues and patients who so dearly loved him.”

At this time, it is unclear what caused his death.

