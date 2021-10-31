Advertisement

3rd annual Spooky Sprint 5K held at Wasena Park

The beginning of the Spooky Sprint 5K at Wasena Park on Saturday morning.
The beginning of the Spooky Sprint 5K at Wasena Park on Saturday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - West End Center for Youth and Runabout Sports Roanoke partnered to bring it back, following a Virtual 5K in 2020.

More than 200 people came out to walk or run the 5k, many wearing their Halloween costumes.

West End Center focuses on giving area kids the resources to learn AND grow into Successful adults.

“This is one of the most significant fundraisers for West End Center and so to have this turnout this year is very important to the vitality of the organization,” said Runabout Sports Roanoke Co-Founder, Dr. Ally Bowersock.

All registration fees go towards advancing the many programs the West End Center has to offer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

