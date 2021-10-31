Fans and community enjoy NASCAR’s return to Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR’s race weekends in Martinsville bring thousands of fans from all over the country. Ed Weller traveled all the way from Tacoma, Washington.

Race weekends are special for Ed because he and his brother have a more than a decade long tradition of meeting at one race and track each year.

“It’s awesome just to get out and get back to hopefully as normal as we can get it, to see my brother again and just to get out and enjoy life.”

The race also gives fans the chance to learn about an organization called “Jeeps for Georgie.” The group helped make a young boy named Georgie battling cancer’s dream come true with a Jeep parade last Christmas. Unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer, but it hasn’t stopped the groups mission.

“We continue to try to do acts of kindness in his name, in his honor, and today’s we’re here for St. Jude,” said Mara Bauserman.

Outside the track, businesses always have this weekend circled on their calendars.

“We love race weekend, it’s one of our busiest times,” said Carrol Holdaway, a server at Clarence’s Steak and Seafood.

Clarence’s has been a part of the community for decades and its owner said on race weekends they see a big boost in business.

A long time downtown Martinsville business owner said sometimes he gets more people in his restaurant, but over the years feels race weekend isn’t what it once was.

“We have a few people, who still people remember us for several years. But the energy is not like years past, it’s different,” said Rania’s Restaurant Owner, Roberto Sanchez.

Saturday was filled with fans enjoying the entertainment. Sunday is filled with the biggest race of the weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series begins at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.