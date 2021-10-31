Advertisement

More sunshine with breezy conditions today

Colder air is possible for the start of November
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
  • Clouds and showers decrease this morning
  • More sunshine and breezy winds expected today
  • Models pointing towards colder air this week

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN)

As the storm departs, rain chances decrease considerably early this morning. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds also turn breezy thanks to a rapid pressure rise behind the storm.

Cool and breezy today.
Cool and breezy today.(WDBJ Weather)

Trick-or-treaters should plan for breezy, dry and cool conditions as they head up and down the streets in search of candy. You can leave the umbrellas behind along with the heavy jackets. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s around sunset Sunday.

We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures.
We'll see decreasing clouds with cool temperatures.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

We start the first week of November dry with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Models are struggling with the placement of low pressure system late in the week. Cold air will certainly move, but questions remain on our rain chances.

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Some models even indicate a chance of snow to the west with cold air catching up to moisture! This is a forecast you should keep up to date on. In addition, we could see our first widespread freeze of the season—a little later than usual!

Strong system moves in for the end of the week.
Strong system moves in for the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

