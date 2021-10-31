Advertisement

One person injured in Roanoke shooting

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured.

Police say they got a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 8th Street NW around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not find any victims or suspects at that location.

A short time later, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 4th Street and Campbell Avenue SW.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
Hepatitis A outbreak
Third death linked to Roanoke hepatitis-A outbreak
Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Police investigating overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
Group with tiki torches at Youngkin campaign event in Charlottesville, Va.; Lincoln Project claims credit
Tree falls on person along Bedford County road

Latest News

Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 31, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 31, 2021
Sunday Morning Update
The beginning of the Spooky Sprint 5K at Wasena Park on Saturday morning.
3rd annual Spooky Sprint 5K held at Wasena Park