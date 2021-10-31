One person injured in Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured.

Police say they got a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 8th Street NW around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police did not find any victims or suspects at that location.

A short time later, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 4th Street and Campbell Avenue SW.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

