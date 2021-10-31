Troutville experiencing water outage, anticipated to be restored Monday

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As of Sunday, the town of Troutville is without water.

Residents that are on the town’s water system are without water at this time.

Officials say a pump at the water station has failed.

It is anticipated water services will be restored by mid-day November 1st.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” said Troutville mayor David Horton.

Town officials say crews are working diligently to fix the issue.

