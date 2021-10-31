Advertisement

Radford University police respond to incident involving firearm near campus apartments

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University Police report responding to a domestic violence incident involving the discharge of a firearm outside a campus apartment complex on Fairfax Street.

The incident happened October 31 around noon.

Officers immediately arrested the suspect involved in this incident, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

No injuries resulted from the incident.

The Radford University Police Department was assisted by the Radford City Police Department.

If anyone has additional information regarding this case, please contact Sergeant Christopher Moore at 540-831-5500.

Posted by Radford University Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

