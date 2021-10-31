Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says the Emergency Communications Center got a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Countryside Lane in Rocky Mount just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The caller said that a family member had shot another family member.

When deputies arrived, they found two men outside of a residence with gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, 54 year old David Ray Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

65 year old, Terry Allen Hurline, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

