Wytheville police searching for a missing 15-year-old girl

Police say Joelynn Henderson was last seen on October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home.(Wytheville Police Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Joelynn Henderson.

Police say she was last seen on October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Children’s Home on Grayson Road in Wytheville.

Joelynn is 5′7″-5′9″, 145 lbs with black hair & brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Wytheville Police Department at (276)-223-3300.

