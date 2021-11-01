Chief Roman speaks on three shootings in three days in Roanoke city

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a violent up-tick once again rushes through Roanoke, the Roanoke police department is staying busy.

“In the three instances in which we’ve seen over the last few days, an arrest has been made in one, pending warrants for another and we are currently working on the last one so hopefully we can bring successful prosecution and resolutions to those incidents,” said Chief Sam Roman during an interview Monday afternoon.

Two shootings happened on Saturday night and one happened Sunday, into Monday morning, according to various press releases from RPD.

In 2021 alone there have been 61 violent incidents involving a gun. Statistically, the summer months see the most amount of crime, but Chief Roman says he can’t predict when there will be a decrease.

“Violence does not know peaks and valleys and crime trends and crime analysis, our goal is whether we find ourselves in a peak of violence or a valley of violence to prevent it from happening, we’re always in that posture,” said Roman.

