Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg

VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A couple traveling through Virginia has won $2 million after buying a Powerball ticket in Christiansburg.

Jerry and Teresa Maples had been traveling through 11 states, according to Virginia Lottery officials, and in each state, they bought a couple Lottery tickets. They bought their Powerball ticket at the Stop In Food Store on Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

“It still doesn’t feel real yet!” Ms. Maples told Virginia Lottery officials.

The North Carolina couple matched the first five numbers in the September 27 drawing, according to VA Lottery. The only number they didn’t match was the Powerball number. Usually, that wins Powerball’s second prize of $1 million, but they spent an extra dollar for Power Play when they bought the ticket, doubling the prize to $2 million.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 21-22-39-44-60, and the Powerball number was 12. They used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on their ticket, according to VA Lottery.

If they had matched all six numbers, they would have won a jackpot estimated at $545 million. Their ticket was the only one in the nation to match the first five numbers.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $2 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054, according to lottery officials.

