Downtown Wytheville creates platform for 1776 Log House Restaurant to help with recovery

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Wytheville Inc. recently started a recovery and restoration fund to help with the recovery and restoration of 1776 Log House Restaurant.

October 12, a fire started in the kitchen and quickly made its way to the roof.

Thanks to emergency responders’ work, 80% of the building was saved.

Downtown Wytheville Inc. set up an online crowdfunding platform to help the owners streamline the giving process. Leaders say they did this to make sure all funds go directly to the Log House’s Recovery and Restoration Fund.

The executive director of Downtown Wytheville Inc. says it’s their goal to help small businesses and bring the community together.

“It’s a gesture that we feel good about doing and we feel good about coordinating thorough organization. And bringing the community together because everyone wants to contribute and help in any way they can, so this is our way in creating that platform that folks can do that and feel good about,” said Todd Wolford, executive director of Downtown Wytheville Inc.

Wolford says the goal is to help preserve the historic fabric of the building and to get the Log House back open to create memories for years.

He says so far, they’ve raised about $5,000.

You can find a link to the giving platform here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.