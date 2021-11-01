Final campaign swing brings Democratic ticket to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Democratic candidates for statewide office made a final campaign swing across Virginia Monday, starting their day will a rally in Roanoke.

Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring shared a stage outside Sweet Donkey Coffee House.

Herring and Ayala highlighted many of the Democratic priorities they say are at stake in the election, including abortion rights, Medicaid expansion, and funding for public education.

McAuliffe urged Virginians to vote for the Democrats as a check against the influence of Donald Trump.

“It’s all the Trump stuff. Trump dog whistles, from day one,” McAuliffe said of the Youngkin campaign. “And I am sick and tired of him pitting parents against parents, parents against teachers, parents against school boards and using our students as political pawns. I am sick and tired of it, and it ends tomorrow at 7 o’clock.

McAuliffe, Ayala and Herring, and a group of supporters, ate lunch at FarmBurguesa in Grandin Village before heading to Richmond.

They were scheduled to end the day with a rally in northern Virginia Monday night.

