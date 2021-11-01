Advertisement

Final campaign swing brings Democratic ticket to Roanoke

Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring kicked off their final campaign swing with a rally...
Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring kicked off their final campaign swing with a rally in Roanoke.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Democratic candidates for statewide office made a final campaign swing across Virginia Monday, starting their day will a rally in Roanoke.

Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring shared a stage outside Sweet Donkey Coffee House.

Herring and Ayala highlighted many of the Democratic priorities they say are at stake in the election, including abortion rights, Medicaid expansion, and funding for public education.

McAuliffe urged Virginians to vote for the Democrats as a check against the influence of Donald Trump.

“It’s all the Trump stuff. Trump dog whistles, from day one,” McAuliffe said of the Youngkin campaign. “And I am sick and tired of him pitting parents against parents, parents against teachers, parents against school boards and using our students as political pawns. I am sick and tired of it, and it ends tomorrow at 7 o’clock.

McAuliffe, Ayala and Herring, and a group of supporters, ate lunch at FarmBurguesa in Grandin Village before heading to Richmond.

They were scheduled to end the day with a rally in northern Virginia Monday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
Police say Joelynn Henderson was last seen on October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian...
Wytheville Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Missing boy reported out of Carroll County
The district reports, recent survey results show almost 60% of parents do want to get their...
New River Health District could see Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5-11 in less than a week
Roanoke saw three shootings in three different parts of the city over weekend.
Chief Roman speaks on three shootings in three days in Roanoke city
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company to provide free rides for Election Day