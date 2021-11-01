Fire hits Danville business a week after last fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire caused damage at a Danville business Sunday afternoon, a week after another fire there.

The Danville Fire Department responded to Blue Ridge Fiberboard for reports of a large fire outside one of its buildings. Fire crews found fire and smoke coming from stacks of building materials, some of which were next to a building. Firefighters kept the fire from touching the building and used foam to soak the fiberboard.

Employees of Blue Ridge were already fighting the fire when the fire crews arrived, according to Danville Fire. As the fire was controlled, employees used fork lifts to move the stacks to a different area to prevent further spread of fire.

The cause of the fire was built-up heat from the manufacturing process, according to Danville Fire.

