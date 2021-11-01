Glenn Youngkin holds final Roanoke rally before election day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of supporters of the Republican ticket, which includes Glenn Youngkin for Governor, Winsome Sears for Lieutenant Governor and Jason Miyares for Attorney General, showed up in front of the Mission Air Support building in the Airport Commerce Park Monday morning.

This rally served as a final opportunity for Southwest Virginia voters to meet and hear from the Republican candidates.

Speeches from all three included urges to vote, platform information such as a need for all students to learn in-person five days per week, job creation, and lowering taxes.

Youngkin’s election day plans have not been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.