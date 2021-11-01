Advertisement

Glenn Youngkin holds final Roanoke rally before election day

Glenn Youngkin speaks to a crowd at a final Roanoke rally to encourage voters.
Glenn Youngkin speaks to a crowd at a final Roanoke rally to encourage voters.(WDBj7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of supporters of the Republican ticket, which includes Glenn Youngkin for Governor, Winsome Sears for Lieutenant Governor and Jason Miyares for Attorney General, showed up in front of the Mission Air Support building in the Airport Commerce Park Monday morning.

This rally served as a final opportunity for Southwest Virginia voters to meet and hear from the Republican candidates.

Speeches from all three included urges to vote, platform information such as a need for all students to learn in-person five days per week, job creation, and lowering taxes.

Youngkin’s election day plans have not been released yet.

