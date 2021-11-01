Lynchburg police investigating a fatal car crash near Old Forest Rd.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened last Thursday.

October 28 just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900-block of Old Forest Road for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Members of the Lynchburg Fire Department had to extract two men and a woman from one of the vehicles. Crews transported them and another man from the other involved vehicle to Lynchburg General Hospital.

At this time, two of the involved individuals are in stable condition, one is in critical condition, and a passenger in one of the vehicles has passed away.

The deceased was identified as Autumn Kidd, 19, of Campbell County.

The LPD asks anyone who may have information about this incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047. Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

