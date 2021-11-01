Advertisement

Lynchburg police investigating a fatal car crash near Old Forest Rd.

At this time, two of the involved individuals are in stable condition, one is in critical...
At this time, two of the involved individuals are in stable condition, one is in critical condition, and a passenger in one of the vehicles has passed away.(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened last Thursday.

October 28 just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3900-block of Old Forest Road for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Members of the Lynchburg Fire Department had to extract two men and a woman from one of the vehicles. Crews transported them and another man from the other involved vehicle to Lynchburg General Hospital.

At this time, two of the involved individuals are in stable condition, one is in critical condition, and a passenger in one of the vehicles has passed away.

The deceased was identified as Autumn Kidd, 19, of Campbell County.

The LPD asks anyone who may have information about this incident or information about the events leading up to it to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047. Anyone who may have captured video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Spooky Sprint 5K at Wasena Par
Spooky Sprint 5K held at Wasena Par
Community Votercade in Roanoke
Community Votercade in Roanoke
Radford University police respond to incident involving firearm near campus apartments
Town officials anticipate water services to be restored by mid-day November 1st.
Troutville experiencing water outage, anticipated to be restored Monday