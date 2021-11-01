Advertisement

Suspect arrested following early Saturday morning Roanoke shooting

The victim and suspect know one another.
Courtesy Roanoke Police
Courtesy Roanoke Police(Roanoke Police)
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Tahir B. Dixon, 38 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

The victim and suspect know one another.

According to police, officers got a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance around 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW.

Police say they found a man outside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument that escalated into a shooting outside a home in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW.

The man with a gunshot wound was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
Police say Joelynn Henderson was last seen on October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian...
Wytheville Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

As the race for Virginia Governor comes down to the wire, political analyst Bob Denton says the...
Tight race to hinge on turnout, analyst says
Opera Roanoke is back for their 46th season
Man dies in Giles County crash along 460W
VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg