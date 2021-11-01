Suspect arrested following early Saturday morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Tahir B. Dixon, 38 of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

The victim and suspect know one another.

According to police, officers got a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance around 15th Street and Loudon Avenue NW.

Police say they found a man outside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the suspect and the victim got into an argument that escalated into a shooting outside a home in the 1400 block of Loudon Avenue NW.

The man with a gunshot wound was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

