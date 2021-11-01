Man dies in Giles County crash along 460W

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a crash along 460W at Route 774 Friday night in Giles County.

The driver ran a 2019 Nissan Versa off of the left side of the highway, hit a culvert and overturned multiple times before it stabilized on its roof.

Jeffery A. Gibson, 61 of Front Royal, died at the hospital later that night.

State Police believe fatigue may be a factor in the crash.

Gibson was wearing a seatbelt.

