Advertisement

Man dies in Giles County crash along 460W

The driver ran a 2019 Nissan Versa off of the left side of the highway, hit a culvert and overturned multiple times before it stabilized on its roof.
(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after a crash along 460W at Route 774 Friday night in Giles County.

The driver ran a 2019 Nissan Versa off of the left side of the highway, hit a culvert and overturned multiple times before it stabilized on its roof.

Jeffery A. Gibson, 61 of Front Royal, died at the hospital later that night.

State Police believe fatigue may be a factor in the crash.

Gibson was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia
Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks

Latest News

VA Lottery winners Jerry and Teresa Maples
Couple traveling through Virginia wins $2 million with Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
VA Police Officer Clinton Wimer, credited with saving the life of a driver
Off-duty police officer credited with saving Salem driver’s life
Downtown Wytheville Inc. set up an online crowdfunding platform to help the owners streamline...
Downtown Wytheville creates platform for 1776 Log House Restaurant to help with recovery
Monday Noon Update