Advertisement

Mild today, but temperatures tumble this week

Colder air moves in this week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mostly sunny and seasonable today
  • A front brings a few showers early Tuesday
  • Temperatures tumble by the end of the week

TODAY

We have partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions this morning and we will see more sunshine again today. This will allow for more seasonable conditions this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s to the east.

Seasonable conditions expected today.
Seasonable conditions expected today.(WDBJ Weather)

A front will move in early Tuesday morning allowing for more clouds and a few showers for some of our Western counties. Temperatures will be cooler with more cloud coverage on Tuesday and those temperatures will continue to drop. A Freeze Watch is in effect for some of our Northern counties early Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect on Wednesday morning for some Northern counties.
A Freeze Watch will go into effect on Wednesday morning for some Northern counties.(WDBJ Weather)

A second system could brush by our area late in the week likely Thursday through Friday. There are still questions on it even reaching us, but models indicate for a chance of rain.

Cooler air and some rain chances by the end of the week.
Cooler air and some rain chances by the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

Some models even indicate a chance of snow to the west with cold air catching up to moisture! This is a forecast you should keep up to date on. In addition, we could see our first widespread freeze of the season—a little later than usual!

10 Day Outlook
10 Day Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
Hall displayed bags of Delta-8 infused kid cereals and snacks, showing families know what to...
Roanoke County Police Chief warns of Delta-8 packaged in kids’ cereal and snacks
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Monday Morning Update
Lows fall into the 30s this week with frost/freeze possible.
Pleasant Monday, then we turn cold
Sunday Morning Update
Skies decrease with only rain chance in the western mountains.
Mountain showers continue, but clouds decrease Sunday