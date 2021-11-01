Mild today, but temperatures tumble this week

Mostly sunny and seasonable today

A front brings a few showers early Tuesday

Temperatures tumble by the end of the week

TODAY

We have partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions this morning and we will see more sunshine again today. This will allow for more seasonable conditions this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s to the east.

Seasonable conditions expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

A front will move in early Tuesday morning allowing for more clouds and a few showers for some of our Western counties. Temperatures will be cooler with more cloud coverage on Tuesday and those temperatures will continue to drop. A Freeze Watch is in effect for some of our Northern counties early Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect on Wednesday morning for some Northern counties. (WDBJ Weather)

A second system could brush by our area late in the week likely Thursday through Friday. There are still questions on it even reaching us, but models indicate for a chance of rain.

Cooler air and some rain chances by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Some models even indicate a chance of snow to the west with cold air catching up to moisture! This is a forecast you should keep up to date on. In addition, we could see our first widespread freeze of the season—a little later than usual!