Missing boy reported out of Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hispanic boy named Zachary Morales (5′6″, 180 pounds) was reported missing out of Carroll County.

He was last seen leaving Byllesby Road on a bicycle wearing the black sweatshirt pictured. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office believes he is possibly headed to Cana.

Contact 276-728-4146 with information.

