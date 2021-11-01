Advertisement

Missing boy reported out of Carroll County

Contact 276-728-4146 with information.
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Carroll County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hispanic boy named Zachary Morales (5′6″, 180 pounds) was reported missing out of Carroll County.

He was last seen leaving Byllesby Road on a bicycle wearing the black sweatshirt pictured. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office believes he is possibly headed to Cana.

