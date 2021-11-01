Off-duty police officer credited with saving Salem driver’s life

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - An off-duty police officer saved the life of a driver in October, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA says Clinton Wimer, an officer with Salem Veterans Affairs, was heading home after a 12-hour shift October 23 when he saw a vehicle go off the road.

“I was heading out of town when a vehicle coming toward me in the opposite lane went off the road, hit a tree and bounced into a sign,” Wimer said. “I went back to render aid, thinking it was someone looking at their phone or driving distracted.”

Wimer, a seven-year Navy veteran, got to the vehicle and found an elderly man behind the wheel, unresponsive, according to the VA.

“I thought maybe he had a heart attack, but he was unresponsive, and the car was smoking, so I needed to move him. I used a seatbelt cutter to free him from the vehicle and took him a safe distance away and checked his vitals.”

The VA says the man had no pulse and was not breathing at that point, so Wimer gave the man CPR and after a single round, his heartbeat and breathing returned. A couple minutes later, says the VA, the man lost his pulse again and Wimer gave him two rounds of CPR before vitals returned.

“At that time a lady stopped and said she was EMS-trained, so she monitored his vitals while I checked the man’s wife, who appeared unharmed. When the woman who was helping said he lost his pulse again, we started CPR again and about thirty seconds after we got him back, Roanoke County Fire and EMS arrived and loaded him into an ambulance and took him to the hospital.”

Wimer didn’t get the name of the driver or the woman who helped him, but he says he’s confident the man was alive when he made it to the hospital.

“I recommend everyone get CPR training. If you’re an employee (of the VA), you never know when you’ll have to use those skills. It’s definitely worth it. I thought I was done with my day, and out of nowhere a situation arose where someone needed help.”

