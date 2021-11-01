One hurt in Peters Creek shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated in a hospital after a shooting in northwest Roanoke.

Around midnight the morning of November 1, 2021, Roanoke Police were notified about an alarm in the 600 block of Peters Creek Road NW, near the intersection with Shenandoah Avenue. While officers were responding, the City of Roanoke 911 Center notified them there were also several reports of shots being fired in the area. As officers arrived, they saw several people leaving the area; those people didn’t want to talk to police, according to RPD.

Shortly after officers arrived, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital told police a man had gotten himself to the hospital with what appeared to be serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers found evidence of a shooting in the 600 block of Peters Creek and determined that’s where the shooting took place.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

