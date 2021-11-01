Advertisement

Opera Roanoke is back for their 46th season

The show runs from Friday through Sunday at the Jefferson Center with tickets starting at $20.
(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_rarrarorro'>rarrarorro</a>)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opera Roanoke is beginning their 46th season this weekend with a performance of the psychological thriller, “Bluebeard’s Castle.”

“The plot centers around Duke Bluebeard and his new bride, Judith, as she comes to realize her new home, Bluebeard’s massive castle, is not all fairy tales and roses. The honeymoon period is over when she encounters seven locked doors which she demands Bluebeard open for her.  While Bluebeard warns Judith that these doors should remain closed, she is insistent that he hide nothing from her. Reluctantly, the Duke begins to open the doors to reveal what’s behind and all is not as it seems.

The drama and suspense of Bluebeard’s Castle is packed into a single act with a prologue, lasting just over an hour in total. Although the original language is Hungarian, Opera Roanoke will perform the opera in English. Audiences will find the music and drama are tightly woven together to create a one-of-a-kind opera-going experience that engages the mind and heightens the senses. Perfect for the long-time opera goers and the “opera-curious”, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat, without the traditional opera time commitment or language barrier.”

Further details can be found by visiting the Opera Roanoke website.

