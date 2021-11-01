Advertisement

‘Robust’ early voting turnout in Bedford County, Lynchburg, registrars say

Registrars in Lynchburg and Bedford County, the two most populous localities of the Lynchburg...
Registrars in Lynchburg and Bedford County, the two most populous localities of the Lynchburg area, are hopeful for a good Election Day turnout.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After weeks of people voting early, the Lynchburg registrar’s office was quiet Monday.

Early voting ended Saturday across the state, but that’s about when traction for casting ballots started picking up.

“We had a steady line, people coming and going. Probably about 100 to 150 people a day until this past week we had, starting on Wednesday, 300 people a day,” said Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar.

Gibbons says the most single-day early ballots were cast Saturday, tallying close to 500.

Add it all up and the hill city had about 10% of registered voters vote early, with hopes for a good final turnout Tuesday.

“We always hope that it will surpass and the turnout will always be higher than it was before, but the average is about - for a gubernatorial - is about 40% to 50% sometimes 60% so I think that we’ll hit that,” said Gibbons.

In an email to WDBJ7, Bedford County registrar Barbara Gunter described the county’s early voting turnout as “robust.”

As of Friday morning, about 16% of county voters casted a ballot.

“That bodes well for a good turnout on election day,” said Gunter. In the last gubernatorial election, 49% of the county voted.

“I hope that the turnout tomorrow will be just as good as it was here and that people are able to turn out and vote,” said Gibbons.

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is unclear what caused Dr. Kevin Walsh's death.
Longtime OB/GYN doctor at LewisGale passes away unexpectedly
Two dead after shooting in Rocky Mount
police lights
One person injured in Roanoke shooting
Police say Joelynn Henderson was last seen on October 30 around 2:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian...
Wytheville Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
48-year-old Stephen Price and 33-year-old Dominique Waller of Freehold, New Jersey, conspired...
Couple sentenced for supplying drugs to gang in Virginia

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring kicked off their final campaign swing with a rally...
Final campaign swing brings Democratic ticket to Roanoke
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company
Greater Lynchburg Transit Company to provide free rides for Election Day
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
As the race for Virginia Governor comes down to the wire, political analyst Bob Denton says the...
Tight race to hinge on turnout, analyst says