‘Robust’ early voting turnout in Bedford County, Lynchburg, registrars say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After weeks of people voting early, the Lynchburg registrar’s office was quiet Monday.

Early voting ended Saturday across the state, but that’s about when traction for casting ballots started picking up.

“We had a steady line, people coming and going. Probably about 100 to 150 people a day until this past week we had, starting on Wednesday, 300 people a day,” said Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar.

Gibbons says the most single-day early ballots were cast Saturday, tallying close to 500.

Add it all up and the hill city had about 10% of registered voters vote early, with hopes for a good final turnout Tuesday.

“We always hope that it will surpass and the turnout will always be higher than it was before, but the average is about - for a gubernatorial - is about 40% to 50% sometimes 60% so I think that we’ll hit that,” said Gibbons.

In an email to WDBJ7, Bedford County registrar Barbara Gunter described the county’s early voting turnout as “robust.”

As of Friday morning, about 16% of county voters casted a ballot.

“That bodes well for a good turnout on election day,” said Gunter. In the last gubernatorial election, 49% of the county voted.

“I hope that the turnout tomorrow will be just as good as it was here and that people are able to turn out and vote,” said Gibbons.

Polls across the state open at 6 a.m.

