SML Good Neighbors to benefit from Coves concert series

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Following the successful first season of The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake, one area charity will be receiving a boost.

Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors is a non-profit that provides families with limited resources in Franklin and Bedford counties access to scholarships, camps, food, and more. The Coves is donating funds from the concert series to SML Good Neighbors, money that the non-profit says will greatly contribute to the services they provide, especially during the pandemic.

“We’ve been struggling to find creative and resourceful ways of fundraising to be able to keep our programs going. To have an outdoor concert venue that we could partner with to benefit from proceeds was great. It’s a safe environment for people to come out and have fun and raise money,” explains Lisa Lietz, Executive Director at SML Good Neighbors.

While the donation amount has not yet been finalized, the non-profit says it will make a substantial difference.

SML Good Neighbors is entering it’s 15th year and serves hundreds of area children.

