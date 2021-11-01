Advertisement

Woman expected to be okay after falling into 20-foot sinkhole

By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to be okay after she fell to the bottom of a sinkhole.

Petersburg Engine 2 and Truck 1 responded to the 100 block of E. Bank Street after the woman fell down the 20-foot sinkhole.

After being rescued, the woman was treated at the scene for any injuries.

Fire officials say she is expected to be okay.

