Woman expected to be okay after falling into 20-foot sinkhole

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is expected to be okay after she fell to the bottom of a sinkhole.

Petersburg Engine 2 and Truck 1 responded to the 100 block of E. Bank Street after the woman fell down the 20-foot sinkhole.

After being rescued, the woman was treated at the scene for any injuries.

Fire officials say she is expected to be okay.

